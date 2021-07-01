Tourmaline Oil’s (TOU) Strong-Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their strong-buy rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a C$44.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$39.31.

Shares of TSE TOU opened at C$35.43 on Wednesday. Tourmaline Oil has a 1 year low of C$11.90 and a 1 year high of C$35.53. The stock has a market cap of C$10.52 billion and a PE ratio of 10.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$950.59 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil will post 2.8199999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is 16.73%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$32.86 per share, with a total value of C$82,142.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,816,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$289,667,454.49. Also, Senior Officer William Scott Kirker sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.88, for a total transaction of C$1,972,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 673,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$22,140,504.24.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

