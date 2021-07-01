Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.
NASDAQ TSEM opened at $29.43 on Wednesday. Tower Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $17.61 and a 1-year high of $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.68.
Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $347.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Tower Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Tower Semiconductor
Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.
