Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSEM opened at $29.43 on Wednesday. Tower Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $17.61 and a 1-year high of $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.68.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $347.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Tower Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSEM. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $6,253,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 817,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,097,000 after purchasing an additional 10,787 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 100,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

