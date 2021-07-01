Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,862 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.35% of Townsquare Media worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSQ. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Townsquare Media in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Townsquare Media during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Townsquare Media during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Townsquare Media by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 18,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its position in Townsquare Media by 306.8% during the first quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 107,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 81,000 shares in the last quarter. 50.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TSQ opened at $12.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.89, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.16 million, a PE ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.41. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $14.39.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Townsquare Media had a negative net margin of 7.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $88.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.12 million. On average, analysts expect that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through Advertising, Townsquare Interactive, and Live Events segments. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications; and digital advertising services, as well as operates Townsquare Ignite, a digital programmatic advertising platform.

