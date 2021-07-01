Tradition Wealth Management LLC Has $1.46 Million Stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY)

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2021

Tradition Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,546 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator IBD 50 ETF were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 10,412 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 136,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 249,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,926,000 after purchasing an additional 41,939 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $6,582,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 64,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FFTY traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.35. 24,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,413. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.29. Innovator IBD 50 ETF has a one year low of $34.21 and a one year high of $49.96.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY)

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator IBD 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator IBD 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.