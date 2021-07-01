Tradition Wealth Management LLC Has $1.46 Million Stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,546 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator IBD 50 ETF were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 10,412 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 136,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 249,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,926,000 after purchasing an additional 41,939 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $6,582,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 64,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FFTY traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.35. 24,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,413. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.29. Innovator IBD 50 ETF has a one year low of $34.21 and a one year high of $49.96.

