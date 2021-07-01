Tradition Wealth Management LLC Has $1.71 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,367,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,274,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM stock traded up $1.69 on Thursday, hitting $231.06. 582,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,512,458. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $225.50. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $137.24 and a 12 month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.