Tradition Wealth Management LLC Has $981,000 Stake in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) by 34.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned 0.14% of Golden Entertainment worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $1,209,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Golden Entertainment by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 19,936 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Golden Entertainment by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GDEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Macquarie increased their price target on Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Golden Entertainment in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Golden Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

Shares of Golden Entertainment stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.34. 568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,471. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $46.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.53. Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 40.61% and a negative net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $239.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.52 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anthony A. Marnell III sold 13,456 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $538,509.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Miodunski sold 12,500 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $528,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,886.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

