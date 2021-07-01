Tradition Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,840 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $3,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTCS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 16,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 113,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,642,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares during the period.

FTCS stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,730. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $58.33 and a one year high of $76.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.213 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

