Tradition Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 80.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 279.1% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.84.

Shares of C stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.72. 304,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,584,094. The company has a market capitalization of $146.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.58. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.49 and a 52-week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Article: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.