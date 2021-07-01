TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) Short Interest Up 111.9% in June

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,800 shares, an increase of 111.9% from the May 31st total of 68,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 268,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Albert D Mason Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,251,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 92,946 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransGlobe Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TransGlobe Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransGlobe Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 19.34% of the company’s stock.

Get TransGlobe Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TGA opened at $1.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.76. TransGlobe Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 2.94.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.05 million during the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a negative return on equity of 24.21% and a negative net margin of 34.13%.

About TransGlobe Energy

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

Featured Article: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for TransGlobe Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransGlobe Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.