Treatt plc (LON:TET) to Issue GBX 2 Dividend

Treatt plc (LON:TET) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of TET stock opened at GBX 1,155 ($15.09) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £688.91 million and a PE ratio of 52.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,160.90. Treatt has a fifty-two week low of GBX 489 ($6.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,225 ($16.00).

Get Treatt alerts:

Treatt Company Profile

Treatt plc manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. It offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

See Also: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Treatt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treatt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.