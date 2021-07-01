Treatt plc (LON:TET) to Issue GBX 2 Dividend

Treatt plc (LON:TET) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of TET stock opened at GBX 1,155 ($15.09) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £688.91 million and a PE ratio of 52.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,160.90. Treatt has a fifty-two week low of GBX 489 ($6.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,225 ($16.00).
Treatt Company Profile
