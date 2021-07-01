Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Major Shareholder Purchases $229,661.68 in Stock

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) major shareholder Advisors L.P. Ortelius purchased 28,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.18 per share, for a total transaction of $229,661.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Advisors L.P. Ortelius also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, Advisors L.P. Ortelius bought 31,529 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.49 per share, for a total transaction of $267,681.21.

Shares of TREC stock opened at $8.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.11. The company has a market cap of $206.96 million, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.73. Trecora Resources has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $9.17.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.23). Trecora Resources had a net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $54.59 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Trecora Resources by 259.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Trecora Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Trecora Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Trecora Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Trecora Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Trecora Resources Company Profile

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

