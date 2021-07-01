Trexquant Investment LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,327,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,930,889,000 after buying an additional 807,307 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,130,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,987,000 after purchasing an additional 115,807 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,167,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,254,000 after purchasing an additional 102,054 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,653,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,140,000 after purchasing an additional 325,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,286,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,486,000 after purchasing an additional 106,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DFS. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.33.

NYSE:DFS opened at $118.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.90. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $125.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.84.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.89%.

In other news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total value of $443,469.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,810.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $1,059,811.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,042 shares in the company, valued at $2,874,564.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,794 shares of company stock worth $3,213,580. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

