Trexquant Investment LP Grows Stake in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 112.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,796 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 109,025 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,251,000 after purchasing an additional 13,049 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 458.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 9,168 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

In related news, CEO Gary M. Owens sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,247,432. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Evan Guillemin sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.25, for a total value of $175,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,595 shares in the company, valued at $7,472,828.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,898 shares of company stock worth $5,860,374. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLAB opened at $271.17 on Thursday. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.54 and a 12-month high of $307.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $254.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.35 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 8.98.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.17). Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 6.65%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.