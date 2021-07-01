Trexquant Investment LP Has $456,000 Stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 7.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,081 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LEVI. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $97,226,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter valued at $109,283,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $48,343,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 6,571.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 800,626 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $16,076,000 after acquiring an additional 788,626 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,401,097 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $28,134,000 after acquiring an additional 658,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LEVI opened at $27.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.14 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $30.84.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.29%.

In related news, major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 6,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $170,626.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,626.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 4,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $127,841.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,287 shares in the company, valued at $226,566.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 607,589 shares of company stock valued at $17,368,058. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

LEVI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Levi Strauss & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.30.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

