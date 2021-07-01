Trexquant Investment LP Invests $463,000 in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackcrane Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,535,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 254,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 38,749 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 101,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 7,702 shares during the period. 40.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Bloom Burton raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $12.96 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.81. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $20.50.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 239.29% and a negative return on equity of 34.48%. Research analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $68,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 216,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,984,007.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter Greenleaf acquired 5,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.71 per share, for a total transaction of $54,888.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,461 shares in the company, valued at $112,037.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 18,525 shares of company stock worth $191,722 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

