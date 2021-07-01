Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 3,703 Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DOOR. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Masonite International by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,333,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,643,000 after purchasing an additional 434,950 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 4th quarter worth about $39,869,000. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 4th quarter worth about $12,293,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 443,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,624,000 after purchasing an additional 107,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,828,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,862,000 after purchasing an additional 85,763 shares in the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John H. Chuang acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $124.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,246,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total transaction of $292,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at $983,028.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DOOR opened at $111.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Masonite International Co. has a 12-month low of $76.36 and a 12-month high of $132.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.67.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $646.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Masonite International Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOOR has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Masonite International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.50.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

