Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 38,445 Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Kopin by 287.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 12,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kopin in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.12% of the company’s stock.
Shares of KOPN opened at $8.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.97. Kopin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kopin in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.
Kopin Company Profile
Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, and head-worn and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.
