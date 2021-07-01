Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 38,445 Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Kopin by 287.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 12,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kopin in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Kopin alerts:

Shares of KOPN opened at $8.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.97. Kopin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. Kopin had a negative net margin of 11.30% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. As a group, analysts forecast that Kopin Co. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kopin in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Kopin Company Profile

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, and head-worn and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Kopin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.