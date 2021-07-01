Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.11% of Laredo Petroleum at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 2,340.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 145,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 139,939 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,828,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,715,000. 46.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LPI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Laredo Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.86.

Shares of LPI stock opened at $92.79 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.25. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.71 and a 1-year high of $93.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 4.69.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $250.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.60 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 141.78% and a positive return on equity of 124.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

