Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SMP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Standard Motor Products by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 572.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares during the period. 76.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SMP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

In other Standard Motor Products news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $1,417,500.00. Also, SVP Thomas Tesoro sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,797,400. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SMP opened at $43.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $961.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.28. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.65 and a 12 month high of $55.29.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.43. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $276.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

