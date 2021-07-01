Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) PT Raised to C$16.50 at TD Securities

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TCN has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Tricon Residential to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tricon Residential currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.89.

Shares of TCN stock opened at C$14.26 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28. Tricon Residential has a 12-month low of C$8.94 and a 12-month high of C$14.60. The stock has a market cap of C$2.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$124.71 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Matus sold 4,911 shares of Tricon Residential stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$63,843.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 325,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,235,179. Insiders have sold a total of 197,233 shares of company stock worth $2,564,029 in the last ninety days.

About Tricon Residential

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

