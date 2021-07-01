Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) PT Raised to C$16.50 at TD Securities

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.
TCN has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Tricon Residential to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tricon Residential currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.89.
Shares of TCN stock opened at C$14.26 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28. Tricon Residential has a 12-month low of C$8.94 and a 12-month high of C$14.60. The stock has a market cap of C$2.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69.
In other news, Director Geoffrey Matus sold 4,911 shares of Tricon Residential stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$63,843.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 325,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,235,179. Insiders have sold a total of 197,233 shares of company stock worth $2,564,029 in the last ninety days.
About Tricon Residential
Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.
