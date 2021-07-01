TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 11.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 134,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,597 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $10,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in TriNet Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 4,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 5,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total transaction of $923,363.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 230,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,261,804.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $32,631.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $202,550.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,867 shares of company stock valued at $5,169,524. Corporate insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group stock opened at $72.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.91 and a 12 month high of $87.60.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.36. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The firm had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TNET shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

TriNet Group Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Featured Story: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET).

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.