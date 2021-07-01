TROY Hits One Day Volume of $3.43 Million (TROY)

TROY (CURRENCY:TROY) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. Over the last week, TROY has traded 19.5% higher against the US dollar. One TROY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0086 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. TROY has a total market cap of $76.73 million and approximately $3.43 million worth of TROY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001991 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00046421 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.26 or 0.00141432 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.60 or 0.00171119 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000163 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,761.06 or 0.99806330 BTC.

About TROY

TROY was first traded on October 15th, 2019. TROY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,905,660,523 coins. TROY’s official Twitter account is @troytrade . The official message board for TROY is medium.com/troy-trade . The official website for TROY is troytrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Troy Trade is a global prime broker specialized in crypto trading and asset management. It provides crypto brokerage services for institutional clients and professional traders with revolutionary products, including spot & margin trading, derivatives, data, custody, lending and staking in one account. “

TROY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TROY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TROY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TROY using one of the exchanges listed above.

