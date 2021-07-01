TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Shares Up 4.4%

Shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) shot up 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.91 and last traded at $5.90. 6,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,010,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRUE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. TheStreet downgraded TrueCar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. BTIG Research upgraded TrueCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. TrueCar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.19.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.99 million, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.17.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). TrueCar had a net margin of 29.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeff Swart sold 60,000 shares of TrueCar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total value of $330,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 333,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,879.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Buce sold 12,000 shares of TrueCar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,104 shares of company stock valued at $475,845 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TrueCar by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,218,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,113,000 after buying an additional 730,119 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of TrueCar by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,114,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,475,000 after purchasing an additional 16,060 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of TrueCar by 181.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,094,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,688 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TrueCar by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,228,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,448,000 after purchasing an additional 981,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of TrueCar by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,720,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,016,000 after purchasing an additional 113,900 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

