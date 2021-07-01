TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) versus HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Critical Survey

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) and HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares TrueCar and HUYA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrueCar 29.72% -2.40% -1.98% HUYA 8.26% 9.40% 7.40%

94.5% of TrueCar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.6% of HUYA shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of TrueCar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

TrueCar has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HUYA has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for TrueCar and HUYA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TrueCar 0 3 4 0 2.57 HUYA 1 2 3 0 2.33

TrueCar currently has a consensus price target of $6.25, indicating a potential upside of 10.62%. HUYA has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.98%. Given HUYA’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe HUYA is more favorable than TrueCar.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TrueCar and HUYA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrueCar $278.68 million 2.00 $76.54 million ($0.19) -29.74 HUYA $1.67 billion 2.49 $135.50 million $0.57 30.96

HUYA has higher revenue and earnings than TrueCar. TrueCar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HUYA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

HUYA beats TrueCar on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc. operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers. The company also offers forecast and consulting services regarding determination of the residual value of an automobile at given future points in time, which are used to underwrite automotive loans and leases, and by financial institutions to measure exposure and risk across loan, lease, and fleet portfolios. In addition, it provides accurate, geographically specific, and real-time pricing information for consumers and dealers; TrueCar Trade, which gives consumers information on the value of their trade-in vehicles and enables them to obtain a guaranteed trade-in price before setting foot in the dealership; DealerSync, a dealer website creation and management service and a software platform that assists dealers in managing, marketing, and growing their business; and DealerScience that provides dealers with advanced digital retailing software tools. Further, the company customizes and operates its platform for financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and large enterprises. The company was formerly known as Zag.com Inc. TrueCar, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres. In addition, it operates Nimo TV, a game live streaming platform primarily in Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. Further, the company provides online advertising, software development, internet value added, and cultural and creative services. As of December 31, 2020, its live streaming content covered approximately 4,000 games. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China. HUYA Inc. is a subsidiary of Tencent Holdings Limited.

