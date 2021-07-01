Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $58.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.22% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Truist Financial have underperformed the industry in the past year. Yet, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Decent loan demand, a strong balance sheet position and focus on non-interest income growth are expected to continue supporting the bank's profitability in the quarters ahead. Besides, merger deal will lead to substantial cost savings. Moreover, given a solid liquidity position, the bank’s capital deployment activities seem sustainable. However, near-zero interest rates and no near-term change in the same are expected to continue hurting margins in the near term. Also, mounting operating costs mainly due to a rise in merger-related costs will likely hurt the company’s bottom line in the upcoming quarters.”

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TFC. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Stephens raised their price target on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, May 17th. Compass Point increased their target price on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.47.

NYSE TFC traded up $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $56.19. 27,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,100,511. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Truist Financial has a twelve month low of $33.47 and a twelve month high of $62.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.86. The company has a market cap of $75.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $306,423.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,526.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,445 shares of company stock valued at $599,588 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 23,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 12,599 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 58,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 10,556 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 138,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

