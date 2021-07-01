Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Plans $0.10 Semi-annual Dividend

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) declared a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, June 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th.

Tsakos Energy Navigation has decreased its dividend by 62.5% over the last three years.

Get Tsakos Energy Navigation alerts:

NYSE:TNP opened at $8.60 on Thursday. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 52 week low of $7.06 and a 52 week high of $11.02. The company has a market cap of $156.49 million, a P/E ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.12. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 5.26%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.31.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 61 conventional tankers, two LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.