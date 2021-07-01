Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $153.71.

A number of research firms recently commented on TPTX. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of TPTX stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.99. 2,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,286. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $54.43 and a 1 year high of $141.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.49.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $25.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, Director Mark J. Alles bought 2,000 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.34 per share, with a total value of $162,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPTX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

