Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Trading 6.7% Higher

Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $136.75 and last traded at $134.77. 14,469 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 854,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.34.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.00.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of -49.17 and a beta of 0.72.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 25.47% and a negative net margin of 109.15%. The business had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.85) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Patrick Weiss sold 4,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $433,552.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,800,284.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total transaction of $257,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,542 shares in the company, valued at $34,435,330.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,890 shares of company stock worth $14,796,292 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWST. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 295,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,688,000 after acquiring an additional 8,907 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST)

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.