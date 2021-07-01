Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.650-$6.770 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.51 billion-$1.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion.

Several research firms have weighed in on TYL. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $480.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $479.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $448.22.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $452.37 on Thursday. Tyler Technologies has a 1 year low of $319.58 and a 1 year high of $479.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $419.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 102.50 and a beta of 0.57.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total value of $3,076,399.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,767 shares in the company, valued at $31,313,365.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.62, for a total transaction of $1,507,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,872,523.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,527 shares of company stock worth $19,564,271. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

