U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $673,915,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,167,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,000,417,000 after purchasing an additional 12,779,463 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2,912.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,325,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215,441 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,964.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,862,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 102.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,075,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.24. The company had a trading volume of 49,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,258,043. The company has a market capitalization of $85.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.16. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $62.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.21.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $10,402,881.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,037,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,575,972.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 19,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $1,131,897.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,374 shares in the company, valued at $8,179,287.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 312,153 shares of company stock worth $18,005,134. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

USB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.04.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

See Also: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.