UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 940,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,873 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of The Clorox worth $181,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the first quarter valued at $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 461.3% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 53.2% during the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the first quarter valued at $39,000. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.61.

NYSE:CLX opened at $179.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $170.50 and a 12-month high of $239.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.20.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. This is a boost from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.33%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

