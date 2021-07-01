UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $151.70 Million Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,962,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 500,079 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $151,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $624,333,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,748,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 918.8% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,849,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668,045 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,654,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,895,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,150,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

In other news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DD opened at $77.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.53. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.74 and a 1-year high of $87.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.21.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

