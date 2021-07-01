UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,114,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,499 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.63% of CBRE Group worth $167,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthStone Inc. grew its position in CBRE Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 5,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in CBRE Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 47,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in CBRE Group by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CBRE opened at $85.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.50. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.03 and a fifty-two week high of $90.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 3.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $934,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,593,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

