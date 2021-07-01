UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 13.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 434,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,644 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $174,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 112.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 132.4% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $354.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $440.33.

GWW stock opened at $438.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $304.84 and a twelve month high of $479.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $451.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 40.60% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.05%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total value of $1,740,374.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,175 shares in the company, valued at $24,898,836.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total value of $916,163.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,352.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,688,815. Corporate insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.