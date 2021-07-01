UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 20,829 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,586,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,829 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.46% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $147,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.4% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth about $67,000. 77.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADM shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.67.

NYSE:ADM opened at $60.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $37.54 and a fifty-two week high of $69.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.23%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

