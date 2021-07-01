UBS Group AG Grows Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 366.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 129,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,110 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.15% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRG. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 373.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KRG shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kite Realty Group Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

NYSE KRG opened at $22.01 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.37. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $23.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 220.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.48.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 3.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

