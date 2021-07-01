UBS Group AG Has $2.69 Million Stock Position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 195.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 137.5% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

Shares of NYSE:BHVN opened at $97.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.01. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $57.66 and a 1 year high of $106.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.97.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $43.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.39) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3710.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -13.47 EPS for the current year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.