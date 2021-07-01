UBS Group AG Increases Stock Holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,329 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.18% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILPT. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 135.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ILPT opened at $26.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 6.56. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $18.76 and a 12 month high of $26.77.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.15). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 36.22%. Equities analysts predict that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.97%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ILPT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

