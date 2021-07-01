UBS Group AG Raises Stock Position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lindsay in the first quarter worth $5,697,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Lindsay by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,751,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,012,000 after acquiring an additional 89,203 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lindsay by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Shares of LNN stock opened at $165.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.33. Lindsay Co. has a 12-month low of $89.24 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22 and a beta of 0.33.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $143.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.50 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 8.69%. Lindsay’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lindsay Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Lindsay’s payout ratio is presently 37.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.