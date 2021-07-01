UBS Group AG Sells 166,781 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

UBS Group AG decreased its stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 56.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 166,781 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.06% of The Wendy’s worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of The Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in The Wendy’s by 212,500.0% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 91.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 335.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,165 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cleveland Research began coverage on The Wendy’s in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Wendy’s from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.31.

The Wendy’s stock opened at $23.42 on Thursday. The Wendy’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.95.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.02 million. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.18%.

In other news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 649,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $17,358,006.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,258,191 shares in the company, valued at $33,618,863.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gunther Plosch sold 142,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $3,876,244.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,146,018.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 945,551 shares of company stock valued at $25,472,271. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

