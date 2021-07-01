UBS Group AG Trims Stock Position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,492,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,323,000 after buying an additional 431,113 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,809,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 801,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,031,000 after purchasing an additional 271,547 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 506,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,964,000 after purchasing an additional 229,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 200.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,334,000 after purchasing an additional 199,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Papa John’s International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.25.

PZZA opened at $104.44 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.04. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.12 and a 12 month high of $110.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 54.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.34. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.29%.

Papa John's International Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

