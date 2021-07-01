UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY)

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MGDDY. Zacks Investment Research raised Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upgraded Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.00.

Get Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:MGDDY opened at $31.96 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 1 year low of $20.09 and a 1 year high of $32.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95 and a beta of 1.10.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

Featured Article: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.