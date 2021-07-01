UMC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMCN) Short Interest Update

UMC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMCN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a decrease of 38.3% from the May 31st total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UMCN opened at $0.00 on Thursday. UMC has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.01.

Get UMC alerts:

About UMC

UMC, Inc provides medical insurance claims coding and processing, electronic medical records storage, chargemaster review, pricing comparison, and accounts receivable management services to healthcare providers. Its customers primarily include hospitals, medical clinics, and physician practitioners in the United States.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for UMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.