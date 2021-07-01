UMC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMCN) Short Interest Update

UMC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMCN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a decrease of 38.3% from the May 31st total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:UMCN opened at $0.00 on Thursday. UMC has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.01.
About UMC
