Unicly Genesis Collection (UUNICLY) Price Reaches $0.0994 on Top Exchanges

Unicly Genesis Collection (CURRENCY:UUNICLY) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One Unicly Genesis Collection coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0994 or 0.00000302 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Unicly Genesis Collection has traded down 39.6% against the U.S. dollar. Unicly Genesis Collection has a total market capitalization of $99,416.24 and approximately $53.00 worth of Unicly Genesis Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003035 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00045263 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.29 or 0.00137405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.33 or 0.00167848 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000163 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,920.04 or 0.99868188 BTC.

Unicly Genesis Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.

