UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.37 EPS

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 7.19%.

Shares of UniFirst stock opened at $234.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $224.35. UniFirst has a 12 month low of $160.70 and a 12 month high of $258.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.03%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UNF shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $248.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In related news, Director Michael Iandoli sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $111,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen M. Camilli sold 179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.08, for a total transaction of $38,320.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,671.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

