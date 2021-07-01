UniLend (UFT) Market Capitalization Tops $19.43 Million

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 30th. One UniLend coin can now be bought for $0.74 or 0.00002167 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, UniLend has traded 9% higher against the US dollar. UniLend has a market cap of $19.43 million and $2.56 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00054589 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003260 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00019404 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.51 or 0.00712695 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,691.35 or 0.07844575 BTC.

UniLend Coin Profile

UniLend (CRYPTO:UFT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,134,300 coins. UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance . UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

