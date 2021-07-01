Unilever (LON:ULVR) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Unilever (LON:ULVR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

ULVR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on Unilever and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) target price on Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) price objective (up previously from GBX 4,550 ($59.45)) on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,553.64 ($59.49).

Shares of ULVR traded up GBX 30.50 ($0.40) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 4,261 ($55.67). 2,140,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,191,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,252.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £111.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.37. Unilever has a 52 week low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59).

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

