Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) is Partners Group Holding AG’s 9th Largest Position

Partners Group Holding AG lifted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 240,489 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,359 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises 4.6% of Partners Group Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $53,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $1,403,262,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $116,502,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,297,288 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,103,003,000 after acquiring an additional 509,251 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,797,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,314,568,000 after acquiring an additional 444,914 shares during the period. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $86,382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

NYSE:UNP traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $223.08. 99,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,622,632. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $222.85. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $164.66 and a twelve month high of $231.26. The company has a market cap of $148.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.28.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Story: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.