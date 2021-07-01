Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 40.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,768 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $1,403,262,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $116,502,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,297,288 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,103,003,000 after purchasing an additional 509,251 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,797,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,314,568,000 after purchasing an additional 444,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $86,382,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.28.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $219.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $146.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $222.85. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $164.66 and a fifty-two week high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

