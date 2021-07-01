united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management Has $5.28 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1,190.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,480 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola accounts for 1.5% of united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $5,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 70.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 136.3% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KO. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

Shares of KO remained flat at $$54.11 during trading hours on Thursday. 217,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,947,178. The company has a market cap of $233.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.71. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $43.83 and a 52 week high of $56.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,530,796.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,644,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,948,052.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,392 shares of company stock worth $10,732,959 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

